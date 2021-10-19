Look inside this unique and lovely home for sale near Wakefield

A stunning approach to the property in Notton, that is surrounded by fields and trees.

With a gas fired central heating system and sealed unit double glazed windows, the four-bedroom property’s has spacious accommodation with rustic charm. Wooden doors, ceiling beams and exposed brick features prevail.

An entrance porch opens to a central reception hall that in turn leads to a piano room, and on to the main living room with its stunning open fireplace. T

The garden room has French doors to outside and there is an additional separate dining room. An office provides useful work from home space.

With the farmhouse style kitchen is an added utility room and there is a ground floor w.c..

The principal bedroom has an en suite shower room while three further good size bedrooms are served by a well appointed family bathroom.

Standing on a total plot of just over a third of an acre, the house has a cobbled drive up to the double garage.

Gardens include paved patio seating areas, expansive lawns and pathways, and well-stocked beds and borders.

With its commanding position in the highly sought after village of Notton, this home enjoys spectacular scenery.

Keepers Cottage, 2 Keeper Lane, Notton, Wakefield WF4 2FE is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £795,000. Call 01924 291 294 for more information.

The comfortable lounge, with a feature fireplace and glorious views.