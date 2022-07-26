Look inside this well designed family home, in a village near Pontefract

With four double bedrooms, a large dining kitchen, the impressive hallway, the lounge, a playroom or cinema room, and a conservatory, there is ample space for modern family living.

There is even a fitted-out office for home working, with an oak bar, glass wall units, and its own side entrance.

Appliances within the high-gloss kitchen include two electric ovens, an induction hob with chimney style extractor above, an integrated dishwasher, an under counter drinks fridge and a built-in American style fridge freezer.

Two dressing rooms and the master bedroom’s luxurious en suite, with steps leading up to a sunken bath, and a walk-in shower cubicle, add to the very comfortable interior, that includes a useful laundry room, and a ground floor WC.

All the bedrooms are on the first floor, with the two dressing rooms and modern house bathroom.

A lovely rear garden with Indian stone paving has areas of artificial grass with bespoke planters, and there is a solid oak summer house which is double glazed and has lighting and electricity.

Double garages, a carport, and a workshop are all added facilities.

The property’s quiet location in the pretty rural village of Cridling Stubbs is close to Knottingley, with easily accessible main transport links to motorways.

For sale with William H Brown, Pontefract, Armstead House, Cobcroft Lane, Cridling Stubbs, is priced at £675,000. Call 01977 791406 for further information.

