The stand-out, bespoke kitchen in the Netherton home.

Its unique, glossy kitchen sets this four-bedroom Wakefield property apart, within a stunning open plan arrangement.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The accommodation also includes a principal bedroom with en suite, off-road parking, and a landscaped rear garden.

An entrance hallway with porcelain tiled floor has oak doors to a living room with front bow window and timber shutters, the living kitchen, an office or gym, a w.c., and an understairs storage cupboard.

The stunning open plan living kitchen with diner has a porcelain tiled floor, and high gloss units with quartz work surfaces and glass splash-backs.

There's an integrated twin Neff oven and grill, and a central island with pantry drawers and a five-ring induction hob with pop-up extractor hood.

A dishwasher and wine cooler are further integrated appliances, and there’s built-in surround sound.

Velux windows add natural light, with bi-folding doors to the rear garden. An oak door leads to a utility room.

From the first floor landing are four bedrooms and the house bathroom.

A front view of teh four-bedroom property.

One en suite bedroom has fitted wardrobes, while the shower room includes a curved shower unit and vanity washbasin.

The family bathroom’s L-shaped bath has an overhead remote control mixer shower.

To the front of the property is an Indian stone-paved driveway, with a lawned garden and planted border.

Double side gates lead to another driveway and the detached single garage that has power and light.

A wider view of the stunning living kitchen.

Within the rear garden is an Indian stone patio with a glass balustrade. Steps lead down to the lawned and enclosed garden.

This home in Brookfields, Netherton, Wakefield is priced at £455,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291 294.