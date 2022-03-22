Luxury home with detached two-bedroom annex in Wragby, Wakefield

The 'Rafters' is a Grade II listed cottage nestled within a private courtyard setting which backs onto the Nostell Estate and benefits from beautiful grounds, a breath-taking interior and a fantastic versatile annex building. Located in the semi-rural village of Wragby, the property will appeal to a broad spectrum of buyers from growing families, multi-generation living or those seeking a property to run a business from home.
1. Entrance hall
Beautiful entrance hall with fabulous exposed stone flag flooring, glazed balustrade and inset spotlighting to the ceilings.
2. Lounge
Brimming with charm and character with exposed timber beams and batons to the ceilings. The focal point of the room is the fabulous inglenook brick fireplace with multi-fuel stove set upon a raised brick hearth.
3. Dining kitchen
The absolutely stunning open-plan dining kitchen is sure to impress with fabulous open height ceilings which display timber trusses and beams. There is an exposed stone wall to the front elevation with barn arched French doors which lead to the front courtyard.
4. Dining kitchen
The kitchen area features a high quality modern contemporary kitchen with shaker-style cupboards and marble effect quartz work surfaces. At the centre of the kitchen area is a beautiful breakfast island. The kitchen is well-equipped with high quality appliances.