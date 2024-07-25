Royd Head Farm, off the Runtlings, was once a bungalow but has since gone under a huge refurbishment, giving it an extra floor and a modern look.

Situated on the edge of Ossett town centre, the property has incredible open views of the surrounding fields.

The home is also convenient for local amenities, including shops, school with access to the motorway network for those travelling to either Leeds or Sheffield.

Inside, the home compromises of an impressive entrance reception hallway with a feature open staircase, a ground floor shower room, a storage room, a delightful living room with windows to front and rear and a separate sitting/dining room with oak flooring and patio doors leading through to a good sized conservatory.

Also on the ground floor is the modern open plan kitchen diner with a range of built-in appliances, granite worktops and an adjacent utility room with access into the large integral double garage.

On the first floor, the galleried landing has doors to the house bathroom, the master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom with roll top bath, and three further double bedrooms – all making most of the incredible views.

Outside, the property occupies a generous plot with ample off-street parking.

There is a neat lawned garden area to the side with mature trees and shrubs and, to the rear, is a paved patio area and further lawned garden with an adjacent paddock amounting to approximately half an acre.

Royd Head Farm, off the Runtlings in Ossett, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Holroyd Miller, on 01924 668611.

1 . Impressive reception hallway The entrance hall features a beautiful open staircase, two central heating radiators and a small storage room.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen The well-appointed kitchen features a range of white fronted wall and base units, contrasting granite worktops and dual aspect double glazed windows, which make the most of the amazing views.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Spacious living room The living room includes two double glazed windows to both front and rear, coving to the ceiling, two wall light points and a feature fire surround and hearth.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Utility room The utility room is fitted with a matching range of wall and base units worktops areas, double glazed window and a rear entrance door.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales