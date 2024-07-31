Luxury living and stunning views: Inside one of Thornhill's most expensive properties, currently for sale

High Meadows, on Low Road, is an elevated and modernised home between Dewsbury and Wakefield – making it a short drive from the various amenities of West Yorkshire.This home has been renovated and reloved by its current owners over the last decade, improvements include refitted windows, new bifolding doors, an extension to the garage, the introduction of underfloor heating to the upper level and new oak flooring throughout the living spaces alongside new oak doors.Freshen up in the WC on the left, before making your way ahead and left into the contemporary kitchen-diner.

Tiled in cream underfoot, savour the stunning, lofty views out over the fields, whilst dining at the sociable central island breakfast bar.

There is also a large area for dining.

After dinner, retire to the floating conservatory, and admire the far reaching, pastoral views over the countryside.

Returning to the entrance hall, to the left, relax and unwind in the main living room, where bifolding doors seamlessly concertina all the way back to connect you with the balcony, inviting the outdoors and verdant countryside views in.

Currently used as an office, offering inspirational views out over the countryside, off the entrance hall, discover one of the bedrooms, currently furnished with shelving and with the capacity to reinstate an ensuite bathroom should you wish to return the room to its previous function.

Descend the glass and oak staircase from the entrance hall to the middle level, arriving at a carpeted landing, spacious and bright, where to the right, refreshment awaits in the family bathroom.

Retire in relaxation in the master suite next door, where bifolding doors blur the boundaries between outdoors and in, folding back to provide instant access out onto the balcony.

There are three further double bedrooms, all fitted to a high standard.

Stairs lead down from this floor to the lower level, currently devoted to leisure, and bursting with potential for use as annexe accommodation.

Turning left, arrive at the games room, a substantially sized room, which lies next door to the sun room-utility, which could be used for business purposes or even as a kitchen for a self-contained apartment.

Soak up the serenity from the outside terrace, a sheltered verandah which offers instant access out to the good-sized, flat lawn, perfect for children's play. Low hedging retains the unbroken views over pastures and hillsides, whilst attractive water features add a soothing sensory element to the garden, alongside an attractive wildlife pond.

High Meadows is currently available on Rightmove for £875,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Rutley Clark on 01924 908580.

1 . Luxury living This home has been renovated and reloved by its current owners over the last decade.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Lovely lounge Relax and unwind in the main living room, where bifolding doors seamlessly concertina all the way back to connect you with the balcony, inviting the outdoors and verdant countryside views in.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Lounge sun balcony With plenty of space for furniture, the double height ceiling amplifies the airiness of this substantially sized room.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Gorgeous kitchen The contemporary kitchen-diner. is tiled in cream underfoot, lofty views out over the fields, and a great central island breakfast bar.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales