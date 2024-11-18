Here are some of the most expensive homes listed on Rightmove across Pontefract and Castleford.Here are some of the most expensive homes listed on Rightmove across Pontefract and Castleford.
Luxury living: Here are the 14 most expensive homes currently for sale in Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Here are some of the most luxurious properties currently for sale on Rightmove in Pontefract and Castleford.

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 14 of the most expensive homes listed on Rightmove across Pontefract and Castleford.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

Refurbished to a high standard is this large six bedroom family home, available on Rightmove for £950,000.

1. Carleton Road

Refurbished to a high standard is this large six bedroom family home, available on Rightmove for £950,000. Photo: Rightmove

This elegant and tastefully designed detached barn conversion, in Ledston, is available on Rightmove for £700,000.

2. Newton Lane

This elegant and tastefully designed detached barn conversion, in Ledston, is available on Rightmove for £700,000. Photo: Rightmove

This stunning detached three bedroom bungalow, situated in a picturesque location with its own stable, is available on Rightmove for £600,000.

3. Knottingley Road

This stunning detached three bedroom bungalow, situated in a picturesque location with its own stable, is available on Rightmove for £600,000. Photo: Rightmove

This expansive and multi functionally property, on Pontefract Road, is available on Rightmove for £600,000.

4. Bondgate

This expansive and multi functionally property, on Pontefract Road, is available on Rightmove for £600,000. Photo: Rightmove

