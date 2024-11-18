There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.
1. Carleton Road
Refurbished to a high standard is this large six bedroom family home, available on Rightmove for £950,000. Photo: Rightmove
2. Newton Lane
This elegant and tastefully designed detached barn conversion, in Ledston, is available on Rightmove for £700,000. Photo: Rightmove
3. Knottingley Road
This stunning detached three bedroom bungalow, situated in a picturesque location with its own stable, is available on Rightmove for £600,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. Bondgate
This expansive and multi functionally property, on Pontefract Road, is available on Rightmove for £600,000. Photo: Rightmove
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.