Luxury living: Here are the 14 most expensive homes for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 10th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the most luxurious properties currently for sale in Wakefield.

There are some stunning properties currently on the market in and around the district for potential buyers looking to move.

Take a closer look at 14 of the most expensive homes listed on Rightmove across Wakefield.

For more information, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This stylish and innovatively designed home in Sandal is currently available on Rightmove for £1.6 million.

1. Woodthorpe Lane

This stylish and innovatively designed home in Sandal is currently available on Rightmove for £1.6 million. Photo: Rightmove

This stunning new detached five bedroom house, in Sandal, is available for £1.5 million.

2. Manygates Lane

This stunning new detached five bedroom house, in Sandal, is available for £1.5 million. Photo: Rightmove

This modern detached five bedroom house, in a convenient location in Sandal, is available on Rightmove for £1.25 million.

3. Woodthorpe Hall Gardens

This modern detached five bedroom house, in a convenient location in Sandal, is available on Rightmove for £1.25 million. Photo: Rightmove

Experience period prestige reimagined for the 21st century at Inglenook, nestled in the tranquil village of Sandal, for £1.25 million.

4. Inglenook

Experience period prestige reimagined for the 21st century at Inglenook, nestled in the tranquil village of Sandal, for £1.25 million. Photo: DARREN RAWSON

