This fabulous, extremely large, detached family home named Willow Bank, on Stannard Well Lane, is presented to a very high standard throughout.

The extensive accommodation enjoys lovely views out over the gardens, grounds and paddock and has a long sweeping driveway leading down to the stone cobbled courtyard.

The property is just a short walk away from Horbury village which offers a vast array of amenities and is also close to various, highly regarded schools.

This luxury home is also close to numerous transport links with both road and rail within easy reach – including the m1/m62/a1 motorway network.

Willow Bank briefly comprises of an impressive reception hall with a delightful fireplace, a spacious living room, a delightful snug, a study, a spectacular living dining kitchen, a utility room, a lovely garden room and a hobby room.

To the first floor there is a fabulous eight bedroom layout, two of which are in the adjoining annex.

The principal bedroom measures and has a huge dressing room and fabulous en-suite.

There are two further en-suited double bedrooms, two bathrooms and an en-suite to a single bedroom.

Externally, the principal driveway area before the house is of attractive granite cobbles once again setting the scene and air of quality that is to be found throughout the home.

The home sits in approximately two acres and much of the garden has been created to fully compliment the property’s position, aspect, and privacy.

There is also a wonderful horse stable and paddock, which has been manicured into a parkland style setting and has mature shrubbery, trees and a delightful pond.

The luxurious Willow Bank is currently available on Rightmove for £2.2 million.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agent, Simon Blyth, on 01226 447681.

1 . Gorgeous entrance hall The hall is of a good size and has a high ceiling with inset spotlighting, coving and is decorated to a particularly high standard. It has an impressive staircase which is galleried in part and has a fabulous stone fireplace.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Splendid sitting room This lovely room enjoys a broad bay window providing a huge amount of natural light and also fine views out over the property's gardens, land, and long distance views beyond.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Elegant dining room This large dining room enjoys a pleasant outlook courtesy of a seven light bay window over the property's driveway and gardens.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Perfect snug This lovely, welcoming room has a gas coal burning effect fire within a stone surround.Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales