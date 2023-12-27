Luxury living: Inside one of Castleford's most expensive bungalows, available on Rightmove

This beautifully presented three double bedroom bungalow, which has been lovingly renovated and modified over recent years, is currently available on Rightmove.

Within walking distance of Castleford town centre this incredible property, on Middle Oxford Street, is also within close proximity to local schools and numerous motorway links.

The home is immaculately presented and has been modernised through various renovations over the past few years.

Internally, the property comprises of an exposed brick entrance hall and utility room with electric access to the garage (storage), a stylish kitchen and an open plan lounge diner with sliding doors leading out to the private rear garden.

The spacious hallway also gives access to three double bedrooms.

The master bedroom has a vast walk-in wardrobe including glass panelled wardrobes and industrial style railings, with the two other bedrooms also a great size.

Bedroom two also benefits from a full wall and a half of modern built-in wardrobes.

The stunning modern four-piece family bathroom is fully tiled from floor to ceiling and includes a large walk-in rainfall shower with a glass screen and wet room drainage and a feature free-standing claw foot bath.

Externally, the bungalow is positioned behind wrought iron gates and is welcomed by a block paved driveway large enough for multiple cars and access to the attached garage.

The attractive rear garden is enclosed by timber fence panels, mature plants and borders along with an established tree line for privacy.

Also to the rear is the patio area, which is the perfect place to entertain and relax during the summer months.

This incredible bungalow, on Middle Oxford Street, is currently available on Rightmove for £400,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Yopa on 024 7542 9233.

1 . Middle Oxford Street As you enter the property, you'll find a stunning exposed brick entrance hall. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Incredibly open plan The home features a beautiful open plan lounge diner with sliding doors leading out to the private rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen The timeless Shaker style kitchen features Corian worktops, a great range of wall and base units, an induction hob ranger cooker and integrated appliances. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Lovely lounge The homely lounge diner is laid by wood effect Karndean flooring throughout. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales