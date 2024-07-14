This wonderful detached home, on Hare Park Lane, sits on a 0.31 acre plot and offers over 2500 sqft of floor space including a 38ft swimming pool complex.

Situated in this popular location in Hightown with and an open aspect to the rear, the house has a versatile, spacious footprint arranged over three floors and cannot be appreciated from an external view.

It offers five bedrooms including two ensuites, two reception rooms plus a 37ft kitchen diner and conservatory with a sun balcony as well as family bathroom, utility and spacious entrance lobby.

The lower ground floor swimming pool area comes with a full changing rooms that opens onto the delightful landscaped rear gardens – wich is ideal for children and entertaining.

There is also ample driveway parking and a garage to the front, which complements this super home.

This incredible property, on Hare Park Lane, is currently available for £550,000 on Robert Watts.

To find out more, or to book a viewing, visit: https://www.robertwatts.co.uk/property/4-bedrooms-hare-park-lane-hightown-liversedge-wf15-CLE240296/

Excellent entrance lobby The spacious and versatile hallway has an open staircase which makes a great alternative living space.

Comfy conservatory This super room has excellent natural light with double doors to dining room and balcony overlooking the garden.

Modern kitchen The kitcen features a modern range of wall and base units incorporating contrasting work tops, inset one and a half bowl sink and mixer tap.

Fabulous open plan There is also an integral double electric oven and microwave plus four ring gas hob and extractor, a selection of integral appliances including dishwasher, dryer, auto washer and fridge freezer.