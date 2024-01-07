Luxury living: Inside one of Sandal's most expensive homes, available on Rightmove

This expansive four double-bedroom property in Sandal, fit with a vast garden and modern features, is currently available on Rightmove.

This incredible detached family home, on Walton Station Lane, has been modernised with high class features including two automated double electric gates, a potential annex, a quality designer kitchen and a bespoke staircase with a glass balustrade.

Internally, this spacious Sandal property briefly comprises of an entrance hall, a family room, a sitting room, a shower room, the living room alongside the modern kitchen.

The luxury kitchen features a range of high gloss handleless base units with extensive granite work and a curved island unit breakfast bar.

There is also an additional living area/potential annex with its own entrance hall, room and a WC.

To the first floor is the master bedroom with an en suite shower room and balcony overlooking the greenbelt land between Sandal and Walton.

Also upstairs are three further double bedrooms, and a fourth bedroom, in addition the house bathroom which has a standalone bath and a separate shower cubicle.

Externally, two sets of wooden automated electric double gates open onto the front where there is a mainly grey tumbled block paved driveway, which in turn provides off-road parking for several vehicles.

The front also is partially laid to lawn with planted borders with hedges and a timber fence.

To the rear, the garden is of an immense size which is mainly laid to lawn but also features paved patio areas – perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining.

The garden also features a bespoke aluminium pond/water feature, planted edges, a children’s treehouse and, like the front, is enclosed by timber fencing.

This incredible property, on Walton Station Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £995,000.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924 669694.

1 . Walton Station Lane This incredible property, on Walton Station Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £995,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern kitchen This lovely kitchen features underfloor heating, a range of high gloss handleless base units with extensive granite work surface over, an integrated stainless steel sink with a mixer tap and a curved island unit breakfast bar with base units. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Spacious sitting room The sitting room includes two UPVC double glazed windows to the rear, a column central heating radiator and an opening to the living room. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Luxury living room This incredible living room features UPVC double glazed bi-folding doors opening onto the extensive patio area to the rear garden, LED spotlights to the ceiling, a column central heating radiator, a luxury Bellfire gas fire with balanced flue with decorative wood and a glass pane built into the impressive media unit. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales