Luxury living: Inside one of Wakefield city centre's most expensive properties available on Rightmove

The property, on Headingley Mews, is situated in a highly sought-after area with excellent access to motorways, Wakefield train station, and local schools, including the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Grammar School.

As you enter the property, there is a spacious hallway that leads to the main living areas and a wonderful open plan kitchen diner.

The kitchen is modern and well-appointed, with high quality fixtures and fittings and a central island that serves both as a practical workspace and a casual dining area.

Adjacent to the kitchen diner is the spacious living room, which benefits from a cast iron log burning stove and provides comfortable but modern living.

To the rear is a further versatile living space with wet room and kitchen area.

The ground floor also benefits from a downstairs W.C and further reception room previously utilised as a home office.

Moving upstairs to the first floor are five well-appointed bedrooms, two benefitting from en-suite shower rooms, as well as a further house bathroom.

To the second floor is the wonderful master bedroom/primary suite with a walk-in dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.

Stepping outside you are greeted by a low maintenance southerly facing garden that is ideal for alfresco dining and is perfect for outdoor activities.

This lovely property, on Headingley Mews, is currently available on Rightmove for £700,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Fine & Country, on 01924908576.

