This lovely property, on Headingley Mews, is currently available on Rightmove for £700,000.

Luxury living: Inside one of Wakefield city centre's most expensive properties available on Rightmove

This six bedroom detached extended family house, located on the fringe of the Wakefield City Centre, is currently available on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 14th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 11:31 GMT

The property, on Headingley Mews, is situated in a highly sought-after area with excellent access to motorways, Wakefield train station, and local schools, including the prestigious Queen Elizabeth Grammar School.

As you enter the property, there is a spacious hallway that leads to the main living areas and a wonderful open plan kitchen diner.

The kitchen is modern and well-appointed, with high quality fixtures and fittings and a central island that serves both as a practical workspace and a casual dining area.

Adjacent to the kitchen diner is the spacious living room, which benefits from a cast iron log burning stove and provides comfortable but modern living.

To the rear is a further versatile living space with wet room and kitchen area.

The ground floor also benefits from a downstairs W.C and further reception room previously utilised as a home office.

Moving upstairs to the first floor are five well-appointed bedrooms, two benefitting from en-suite shower rooms, as well as a further house bathroom.

To the second floor is the wonderful master bedroom/primary suite with a walk-in dressing room and an en-suite bathroom.

Stepping outside you are greeted by a low maintenance southerly facing garden that is ideal for alfresco dining and is perfect for outdoor activities.

This lovely property, on Headingley Mews, is currently available on Rightmove for £700,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Fine & Country, on 01924908576.

