Luxury living: Inside one of Wakefield's most expensive homes, currently for sale on Rightmove

Thus luxury property, on Chevet Lane, offers an unparalleled combination of space, versatility, and luxury in a highly desirable location.

Upon entering the property, guests are welcomed by a spacious entrance hallway.

The ground floor boasts a multitude of reception rooms, including the main lounge which is perfect for relaxing with family or entertaining guests.

The open-plan kitchen/breakfast room is equipped with modern appliances, ample storage, and generous countertop space, making it ideal for both everyday cooking and hosting large gatherings.

Next to the kitchen is the breakfast area, which offers a casual dining space, perfect for morning meals and informal family time.

For more formal occasions, the property features a separate dining room that comfortably accommodates a large dining table.

Additionally, the ground floor includes a convenient downstairs WC, adding to the practical layout of the home.

The first floor is home to several well-proportioned bedrooms, each with its own unique character and ample storage space.

The master bedroom is particularly noteworthy, offering a tranquil retreat with large windows and luxurious décor.

The remaining bedrooms on this floor share access to a modern family bathroom, and separate shower room complete with high-quality fixtures and fittings.

One of the standout features of this property is the extension currently utilized as an annex, which includes its own fully-fitted kitchen/diner, providing a self-contained living space with all the comforts of home.

Upstairs, the annex features a spacious living room that could easily be converted into an additional bedroom if needed.

There is also a further bedroom with an ensuite facility, ensuring privacy and comfort for occupants.

Externally, the property boasts a sizable garden, which provides a serene outdoor space for relaxation and recreation.

The garden is predominantly laid to lawn, with mature trees and shrubs adding to the sense of privacy and tranquillity.

Furthermore, there is also a patio area, perfect for alfresco dining or summer barbecues

This lovely home, on Chevet Lane, is available on Rightmove for offers over £975,000.

To find out more, contact estate agent Fine & Country, on 01924908576.

1 . Chevet Lane This luxury home, on Chevet Lane, is available on Rightmove for offers over £975,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Lovely living room The main lounge is a warm and inviting space, perfect for relaxing with family or entertaining guests. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Elegant kitchen The well-appointed kitchen is equipped with modern appliances, ample storage, and generous countertop space, making it ideal for both everyday cooking and hosting large gatherings. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Beautiful breakfast area The breakfast area offers a casual dining space, perfect for morning meals and informal family time. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales