This vast property is located in the highly coveted residential village of Carleton and offers exceptional access to commuter routes of the A1 and M62.

The home, on Carleton Road, is elegantly positioned at the forefront of a prestigious residential development and is within a short commute to Pontefract town centre.

Internally, a solid oak door leads into the stunning entrance vestibule and the boot room.

For those who love to entertain, the property offers six spectacular reception rooms, each designed to leave a lasting impression.

The home also features a modern kitchen, a home office/snug and a spacious utility room.

Upstairs, the residence boasts five opulent high-specification bedroom suites, each designed with its own private en-suite facilities.

The principal suite, a private and self-contained sanctuary, is located in the property’s vast original ballroom and features a domed vaulted ceiling and walk-through and enclosed dressing room areas.

Additional property features include a wine cellar and a detached garage, which presents an excellent opportunity for further development into a fitness space or even an office annex.

The property is steeped in history with ties to the 1800s.

It was once home to Major Charles Harcourt Gam Wood, an esteemed figure born in 1806.

He served as a captain of the 15th Hussars and subsequently Major of the Yorkshire Dragoons Imperial Yeomen and also a JP for the West Riding of Yorkshire.

Major Wood fought at the Battle of Waterloo, adding a touch of historic significance to the property.

The property takes you back in time, with evidence of its history as a home with maids and a butler, reminiscent of the era of Downton Abbey.

This incredible property, on Carleton Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £1 million.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Knights Residential on 020 3840 3527.

