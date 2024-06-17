Luxury living: Inside Sandal's incredible £1 million home, available on Rightmove

Elm House, on Chevet Lane, is situated in a super suburb in Wakefield and is surrounded by beautiful countryside, including Pugney's Country Park and Calder Park Wetlands Nature Reserve.

Inside, solid oak doors, skirtings, architraves, and mantelpieces combine for a traditional and earthly feel that suits the rural landscape for which the area is loved.

When the current owners moved in, they upgraded the house with all new wiring, a new kitchen and bathrooms, new tiling, carpets, décor, and new fireplaces.

They also added cedar wood roof tiles to the conservatory, but there's still plenty of scope for expansion into the loft and cellar if desired.In addition to the main living quarters, the house comes with a new heated double garage with a heated garden store area.

Above, you'll find a fully self-sufficient flat, including its own heating, kitchen, bathroom, living area and bedroom - perfect for use as a guest suite, annex or let.

To the front, serene gardens lead to an open porch where homeowners can step through into the impressive hallway.

The living room lies to the left with double doors opening into the spacious dining room and conservatory where the exposed woodwork and floorboards pair to dramatic effect, and huge wrap-around windows and double doors draw in the leafy garden view.

Further into the home is the hidden bar (or secure storage room) and a handy downstairs WC, aklongside the spot-lit breakfast room with integrated cupboards and a brick fireplace housing a log burner.

Upstairs, are the three double bedrooms, family bathroom and a large single bedroom, all featuring coved ceilings.

The master also boasts a bay window, a walk-in dressing room, and an en suite shower room.

Outside, Yorkshire flagstones create an extensive tiered terrace for al fresco dining and barbeques. From here, you can soak in the view across enclosed front, side, and rear lawns peppered with established trees, shrubs, and flowers.

Elm House, is currently available on Rightmove for offers over £1 million.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Rutley Clark, on 01924 908580.

Elm House

Elegant hallway Step through into an impressive hallway, where a soft carpet meets stunning original wall panelling that runs up the half-landing staircase.

Lovely sitting room

Vast living room The living room is filled with character details such as an open working fireplace, with a chunky beamed mantel and an elegant coved ceiling with a rose and a chandelier pendant.