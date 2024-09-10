Luxury living: Inside Sandal's incredible £1 million private period property, for sale on Rightmove

"Inglenook," on Chevet Lane, is located in a highly sought after location in Sandal, south of Wakefield city centre.

Private and serene, Inglenook, stands discreetly back, unseen from the roadside behind of a screen of greenery.

This warm and welcoming period home, has been fully renovated to a high standard, with spacious rooms and a private and secure garden which offer all you need for comfortable family living.

This incredible property briefly consists of an outer entrance porch; a living room with bi-folding doors; a separate snug/office; an inner hallway with open staircase; a downstairs cloakroom/wc and access to useful cellar basement; an exceptional open plan kitchen/diner/family room with a range of integrated appliances; a separate utility room and a rear entrance porch.

Ascend the staircase to the first-floor landing, illuminated by light flowing in through a large window on the turn. Broad and bright, from the landing, make your way through to the first of the double bedrooms.

Returning to the landing, turning right from the top of the stairs, seek sanctuary in the master suite.

Spacious and bright, the large dressing room features two walls of fitted wardrobes, naturally illuminated courtesy of a large window.

Spacious and peaceful, wake up to verdant views out over the mature front garden. Also overlooking the leafy front garden is a third spacious double bedroom. Bedroom two is a peaceful double, with garden views, and ample space for all your furniture.

Freshen up in the family bathroom, with Jack 'n' Jill access from the second bedroom, and furnished with walk-in shower, wash basin with fitted storage, sensor mirror, heated towel radiator and illuminated by mood lighting.

Outside, the property is set well back from the road with large south facing gardens to the front and potential further off-street parking if so required.

Seamlessly connecting to the garden, filled with mature trees, step out of the large family kitchen and onto the broad patio, bathed in sunlight and perfect for alfresco dining. Steps lead down to the large lawn, where there is plenty of space for children to play, whilst mature hedging offers plenty of privacy.

Close by, there are a variety of pubs and restaurants within walking distance.

For scenic walks and excursions, Inglenook is perfect for those who love to explore the outdoors. Sandal Castle, with its historic ruins and charming café, is just a 10-minute walk away. A 15-minute stroll will take you to Pugneys, a popular park with beautiful walking trails.

The property is also situated close to excellent local schools, easy access to the motorway network and rail services for those travelling throughout the region.

The lovely Inglenook is currently for sale, via Rightmove, for £1,250,000.

To arrange a viewing or to find out more information about the property, call estate agent, Rutley Clark on 01924908580.

