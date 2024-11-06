Luxury living: Inside Wakefield's incredible £1.2 million mansion, for sale on Rightmove

The property, on Chevet Lane, is situated at the head of a cul-de-sac in this highly sought after area of Sandal within easy reach of a good range of local shops, schools and recreational facilities.

This phenomenal home stands on a sizeable plot that extends to 0.59 acres and enjoys an excellent degree of privacy.

The property is approached via a private driveway that provides ample off street parking space as well as leading up to a detached double garage with automated door.

The formal entrance leads to the south side of the house with an original Edwardian oak door leading into a grand panelled reception hall and galleried landing.

The main living room has a window overlooking the south facing gardens as well as an additional bay window to the side.

To the rear there is a separate living room, currently used as a study, in addition to a formal dining room that has a large square bay overlooking the gardens.

Off to the side of the dining room is a conservatory that takes full advantage of the excellent privacy afforded by this lovely garden plot.

The first floor also features a large kitchen, a utility room and a guest w.c.

To the first floor, the principal bedroom makes the most of the views over the gardens as well as having an en suite bathroom/w.c.

There are a further four double bedrooms on this floor all served by the family bathroom as well as a separate shower room.

A staircase leads to two converted attic rooms currently used for storage but previously well used as play rooms and teenage hangout. One attic room has an adjacent toilet and wash basin whilst the other has access to an external balcony overlooking the side garden. Externally, the beautifully tended gardens are thoughtfully stocked and principally lie to the south side of the house.

There is a large level lawn surrounded by extensively planted beds and borders with a lovely mature tree backdrop.

This luxury home, on Chevet Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £1.2 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924 669694.

