Luxury living: Inside Wakefield's incredible £1.3 million mansion currently for sale on Rightmove

The property, on Chevet Lane, is situated at the head of a cul-de-sac in this highly sought after area of Sandal within easy reach of a good range of local shops, schools and recreational facilities.

This phenomenal home stands on a sizeable plot that extends to 0.59 acres and enjoys an excellent degree of privacy.

The property is approached via a private driveway that provides ample off street parking space as well as leading up to a detached double garage with automated door.

The formal entrance leads to the south side of the house with an original Edwardian oak door leading into a grand panelled reception hall and galleried landing.

The main living room has a window overlooking the south facing gardens as well as an additional bay window to the side.

To the rear there is a separate living room, currently used as a study, in addition to a formal dining room that has a large square bay overlooking the gardens.

Off to the side of the dining room is a conservatory that takes full advantage of the excellent privacy afforded by this lovely garden plot.

The large kitchen is situated to the rear of the house alongside a utility room and guest w.c.

To the first floor, the principal bedroom makes the most of the views over the gardens as well as having an en suite bathroom/w.c.

There are a further four double bedrooms on this floor all served by the family bathroom as well as a separate shower room.

A steep staircase leads up to the second floor where there is a large central landing suitable for a variety of different purposes as well as a good size attic room with characterful sloping ceilings and a door opening out onto a balcony above the bay to the side of the house.

Externally, the beautifully tended gardens are thoughtfully stocked and principally lie to the south side of the house, where there is a large level lawn surrounded by extensively planted beds and borders with a lovely mature tree backdrop.

This luxury home, on Chevet Lane, is currently available on Rightmove for £1.3 million.

To find out more, contact estate agent, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924 669694.

