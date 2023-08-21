Luxury living: Look inside one of Outwood's most expensive properties, available on Rightmove

This incredible five bedroom family home in Outwood includes tons of space and is currently available on Rightmove.

This modern property, on Meadowcroft Road in Outwood, features more than 2,000sq ft of living space and is at a discounted price – with the current vendors reducing the asking price.

The vast lounge, dining room and orangery can accommodate all the family plus guests, making it the perfect place for Christmas dinner or family parties.

If the family need a bit of space and quiet, then there are five large bedrooms to take a break, chill out and relax in.

The master bedroom has its own private floor, which runs the full width of the house, and has plenty of natural light via windows on both sides.

There are also four spacious bathrooms situated throughout the luxury family home alongside a dressing room and a study.

The house is modern, attractive, well designed and has a great family vibe throughout with a new kitchen that was installed around two years ago.

The large enclosed rear garden wraps around the rear of the property and is set over two levels with a raised patio area that has built-in electrics for a hot tub.

The property is within walking distance of a variety of great local shops, supermarket, bars and restaurants plus there are transport links available including a great bus route between Leeds and Wakefield, access to the MI, M62 and A1 within a ten minute drive and a rail station within a 10 minute drive.

For schools, there are numerous junior and secondary schools nearby, plus if you look at private education then Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Wakefield Girls High and Silcoates Schools are all within a 15 minute drive.

The family home is also perfect for countryside walks as it is surrounded by picturesque scenery.

This stunning property, on Meadowcroft Road, is currently available on Rightmove for £430,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, eXp UK, on 03304 609968.

