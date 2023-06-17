Luxury living: Look inside one of Wakefield's most expensive properties available on Rightmove

This incredibly opulent four-bedroom executive detached family home in Sandal is currently available on Rightmove.

Howcroft Court, one of Wakefield’s hidden treasures, occupies substantial and modern accommodation throughout.

This deceptively-spacious and heavily-extended family home enjoys a cul-de-sac position in a highly sought after area of Sandal.The home comprises a vast entrance hallway, an office, a modern lounge with a large conservatory, a downstairs shower room/WC, a stunning and contemporary open-plan breakfast kitchen/dining/sitting room, a utility room and double integral garage.

Upstairs is the first floor landing, a spacious main bedroom with an en suite wet room/WC, another bedroom with an en suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a house bathroom/WC.

Outside, there is a low-maintenance garden to the front and a driveway providing off road parking for three or four vehicles and leading to the double garage.

A stunning Indian stone terrace patio is at the back of the garage and a pathway leads to the attractive lawned rear garden with further Indian stone terrace patio.The property is well placed for local amenities including shops, schools, restaurants, supermarkets, Newmillerdam Country Park, Pugneys Country Park and has good access to the motorway network.Howcroft Court is currently for sale on Rightmove for £780,000.

To find out more information, or to book a viewing, call the estate agent, Richard Kendall, on 01924 793995.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Incredibly open-plan This spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room features a large granite Island breakfast bar incorporating a Neff induction hob and a range of dove grey base units Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern Kitchen This beautiful kitchen includes a stunning range of cream gloss wall and base soft close units with feature granite work surfaces. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Reach for the sky The kitchen to lounge area also includes four UPVC double glazed Velux skylights and two sets UPVC double glazed French doors with windows to either side. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Spacious Study This amazing family home is currently available on Rightmove for £780,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5