This lovely property, on Maple Avenue, is currently available on Rightmove for £575,000.This lovely property, on Maple Avenue, is currently available on Rightmove for £575,000.
Maple Avenue: Inside one of Pontefract's most expensive family homes, available on Rightmove

This five bedroomed substantial detached family house, which is located in a highly sought after spot in Pontefract, is currently available on Rightmove.
By Kara McKune
Published 18th Oct 2023, 20:00 BST

The modern family home, on Maple Avenue, is situated in a fashionable South Pontefract area within easy reach of a good range of shops, schools and recreational facilities.

Internally, the home features an entrance hall which leads to a boot room, as well as a separate guest WC.

The main living room takes full advantage of the southerly views over the garden, with French doors and a curved bay window.

An archway then leads through into a large extended kitchen, that is fitted to a good standard.

Off the kitchen is a separate utility room and completing the ground floor accommodation there is the family room that could also act as a fifth bedroom, with its attached shower room.

To the first floor, the principal bedroom has a well appointed en suite, with the three further good sized bedrooms being served by a bathroom, fitted with a four piece suite.

Refurbished to a high standard, this detached house is set on a large plot extending to 0.25 acres, with a vast south facing garden to the rear

Outside the particularly large plot is approached via a driveway that provides ample off-street parking and leads up to a car port and single garage.

The main gardens lie to the rear of the house with a southerly aspect with various paved patio sitting areas, conservatory and garden room.

This property, on Maple Avenue, is currently available on Rightmove for £575,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Richard Kendall on 01977 805524.

The main living room features French doors and a curved bay window.

1. Modern living room

The main living room features French doors and a curved bay window. Photo: Rightmove

This lovely property, on Maple Avenue, is currently available on Rightmove.

2. Maple Avenue

This lovely property, on Maple Avenue, is currently available on Rightmove. Photo: Rightmove

An archway then leads through into a large extended kitchen.

3. Spacious kitchen

An archway then leads through into a large extended kitchen. Photo: Rightmove

The separate family room could easily double up as a fifth bedroom and features an attached shower room.

4. Family room

The separate family room could easily double up as a fifth bedroom and features an attached shower room. Photo: Rightmove

