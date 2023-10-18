Maple Avenue: Inside one of Pontefract's most expensive family homes, available on Rightmove
The modern family home, on Maple Avenue, is situated in a fashionable South Pontefract area within easy reach of a good range of shops, schools and recreational facilities.
Internally, the home features an entrance hall which leads to a boot room, as well as a separate guest WC.
The main living room takes full advantage of the southerly views over the garden, with French doors and a curved bay window.
An archway then leads through into a large extended kitchen, that is fitted to a good standard.
Off the kitchen is a separate utility room and completing the ground floor accommodation there is the family room that could also act as a fifth bedroom, with its attached shower room.
To the first floor, the principal bedroom has a well appointed en suite, with the three further good sized bedrooms being served by a bathroom, fitted with a four piece suite.
Refurbished to a high standard, this detached house is set on a large plot extending to 0.25 acres, with a vast south facing garden to the rear
Outside the particularly large plot is approached via a driveway that provides ample off-street parking and leads up to a car port and single garage.
The main gardens lie to the rear of the house with a southerly aspect with various paved patio sitting areas, conservatory and garden room.
This property, on Maple Avenue, is currently available on Rightmove for £575,000.
To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents Richard Kendall on 01977 805524.