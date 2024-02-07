Mill Farm Drive: Inside one of Newmillerdam's most expensive properties with incredible garden and stunning views

This lovely property, on Mill Farm Drive, occupies a pleasant cul de sac position on a small and select development in the heart of Newmillerdam.

Not only is this stunning family home located to various footpaths and cycle ways it is within walkingdistance of many local pubs and restaurants - yet at the same time is within easy access to motorway and transport links.

The home briefly comprises of an entrance reception hallway with a feature fire place and log burner, a cloakroom/wc, a lovely lounge with double doors that lead through to the feature formal dining room, a well equipped breakfast kitchen, an adjacent utility room and a study/home office which gives access to a stunning sunroom with bi-folding doors that leads to the side courtyard style garden.

To the first floor is a spacious galleried landing leading to four good sized bedrooms, one of which has a built in wardrobes and ensuite.

Also on the first floor is a stunning house bathroom with a feature free standing bath and walk-in shower and a spacious spare room with a feature vaulted ceiling with a door leading onto feature balcony.

Externally, a resin driveway provides ample off street parking leading to attached double garage with an automated door.

The gardens are also well kept, being mainly laid to lawn to the side and rear, with flowering borders and shrubs, with a featured decking area.

This incredible property, on Mill Farm Drive, is currently available on Rightmove for £785,000.

To find out more infromation, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agent Holroyd Miller, on 01924 668611.

1 . Mill Farm Drive This incredible property, on Mill Farm Drive, is currently available on Rightmove for £785,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Entrance reception hallway The spacious hallway features double glazed window, Karndean flooring, a feature fire place with a log burner and an open staircase with understairs storage cupboard. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Modern kitchen This superbly appointed features a range of high gloss fronted wall and base units and contrasting granite worktops with a feature Belfast sink with a mixer tap unit. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Dine in style This stunning kitchen also includes an integrated fridge, a freezer and dishwasher, a feature centre island, Karndean flooring, two feature radiators and bi-folding doors that lead onto the rear garden. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales