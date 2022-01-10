Must-see £1m home with pool and gym, for sale now near Pontefract

Imagine plunging in to this blue oasis - a pool perfect for relaxation as well as for keeping fit...

Enjoying a great degree of privacy, this residence has extensive grounds, accessed through automated gates.

The front courtyard provides parking and leads to a car port and separate gated area fronting the garage.

A home gym is among a range of other outbuildings.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To the rear of the property is an extablished garden, and the leisure and living annexes, with further quality two bedroom accommodation created within a log cabin..

The main house interior has a reception hall, a living room with feature fireplace and a farmhouse style, open plan dining kitchen.

A conservatory makes the most of stunning garden views to the rear, and there’s a well equipped utility room.

The principal bedroom of four has a luxurious en suite facility, while remaining bedrooms are served by another high spec family bathroom.

A view of the spacious and open plan kitchen and dining areas.

The impressive 12m swimming pool gives views of the garden, while the separate living area has a sitting room, dining kitchen, two bedrooms and a shower room.

Situated opposite Purston Park, this outstanding home is close to schools, shops, leisure centres and transport links.

The property priced £1,000,000 on Ackworth Road, Purston, Pontefract, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Call 01977 798844 for more details.

Bathe or shower in style and luxury, within this elegant tiled bathroom.