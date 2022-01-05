This stunning home is a must-see, for sale near Pontefract

With five bedrooms and four bathrooms, the detached village property stands in grounds of around two thirds of an acre, accessed through electric security gates and two driveways.
A large bow window is a feature of the living room, with a brick fireplace with wood burning stove, and an oak sleeper mantel above.
There’s a family snug, or dining room, with a Contura wood burning stove, solid wood flooring, and French doors to the garden room that has beautiful views.
A well appointed kitchen has fitted units with granite worktops and integrated appliances that include a range-style cooker unit, and there’s an added utility room. A ground floor bathroom has both bath and shower.
The option to create a self-contained annexe is through a reception room, accessed from the entrance hall, that could easily become a dining kitchen. There’s another large family room, and stairs to a double guest bedroom with en-suite shower room.
A first floor master bedroom with dressing room has a contemporary style en-suite bathroom. Three further bedrooms, a double and two singles, all have fitted wardrobes and are served by a modern shower room.
Landscaped and private gardens include plants, trees and hedging, with a large patio area. A covered area houses a hot tub.
The Dormers, Poole Lane, Burton Salmon, is for sale with Fine and Country, priced £850,000. Call 01937 583535 for details.
