New style home to be unveiled at City Fields Wakefield

On Saturday September 21, Miller Homes is hosting an event to launch the Rosewood show home, the first of this house type to be launched in Yorkshire, at The Boulevard, in the City Fields area of Wakefield.

The opening event will showcase the four-bedroom Rosewood style home, and pizza, cake and treats will be on offer for visitors to celebrate the opening of this first house type to be unveiled in Yorkshire.

Expertly designed by the housebuilder’s interiors agency, Chapter9 the Rosewood offers many striking features including a galleried landing and kitchen island.

“This elegant, double-fronted show home epitomises everything that a family property needs; space for spending time together, welcoming bedrooms to relax in, and stylish interiors that make it a wonderful place to be,” said Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire. “The team has selected a scheme that is stylish, yet playful, with the emphasis being on the making the home suitable for a busy family.”

The rich colour palette across the main rooms and spaces within the home sees tones of emerald green, pale amber and oatmeal weave across feature wallpapers, fabrics and furniture creating a cohesive flow to the property.

Splashes of colour are evident in the study area - which for the show home scheme has been converted to a playroom -, bedroom three which has been designed with twin girls in mind and bedroom four designed with a teenage boy in mind which nods to local Ruby League team, Wakefield Trinity.

“This is the sixth show home that we have unveiled at City Fields and it’s wonderful to look back and see how interior trends have changed since our original City Fields show home in 2017,” said Debbie. “Today’s trends, and the desire for our homes to be welcoming and practical, are showcased perfectly in our latest show home providing lots of interior inspiration for visitors.”

Homes currently available at The Boulevard, a development of just 66 four- and five-bedroom properties are currently priced from £389,995.

Visit between 10:30am and 3.30pm on Saturday September 21 to be the first to experience the new Rosewood home.

The sales centre will be open at The Boulevard each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.