Peek inside this high spec home, for sale in Wakefield

With ultra modern insulation and efficiency systems, the house has underfloor heating as one of its many features.

The reception hall is showcase for a bespoke curved glass staircase, while within the main living room, sliding doors give southerly views over the gardens.

An open plan living and dining kitchen fitted by Neptune has integrated appliances and polished stone worktops, with a separate utility room.

Further to the main living room is a snug or home office, with doors out to the garden. A boot room and guest wc complete the ground floor accommodation.

To the first floor, the principal bedroom suite has a glass balcony, with a walk-in wardrobe and luxurious en suite shower room.

Second and third double bedrooms also have en suite facilities and the fourth bedroom is served by a family bathroom.

Automated gates lead to parking space, and a double garage, above which is an annex fitted with a living kitchen, bedroom and en suite.

The gardens are mainly lawned with a wide Artisan stone paved patio.

This home at 9a Chevet Lane, Sandal WF2 6HN is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate agents, priced £1,200,000. Call 01924 291294 for more details.

