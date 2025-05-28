Plans submitted for more than 100 homes in Wakefield

Proposals for more than 100 homes in South Kirkby have been submitted to Wakefield Council by housebuilder Persimmon.

The new development, located within walking distance to Moorthorpe station, would see 104 homes being built, with a range of 2, 3 and 4-bed properties proposed.

All of these homes will be fitted with EV chargers and air source heat pumps.

The homes provided will be compliant with the Homes for Nature commitment made by Persimmon – meaning that 1 bat and bird box per home will be provided, as well as hedgehog highways.

James Parkin Land Director, Persimmon West Yorkshire said: “We are excited to submit these plans and look forward to working with Wakefield Council, residents and local stakeholders to deliver much needed, quality new homes.

“The proposed development would provide a wide range of high-quality, energy efficient homes for local homebuyers and families.”