Plans submitted for more than 100 homes in Wakefield

By Olivia Tobin
Contributor
Published 28th May 2025, 17:01 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 09:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Proposals for more than 100 homes in South Kirkby have been submitted to Wakefield Council by housebuilder Persimmon.

The new development, located within walking distance to Moorthorpe station, would see 104 homes being built, with a range of 2, 3 and 4-bed properties proposed.

All of these homes will be fitted with EV chargers and air source heat pumps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The homes provided will be compliant with the Homes for Nature commitment made by Persimmon – meaning that 1 bat and bird box per home will be provided, as well as hedgehog highways.

An image of what homes could look like on the siteAn image of what homes could look like on the site
An image of what homes could look like on the site

Funding to improve local infrastructure will be provided by Persimmon as part of the plans

James Parkin Land Director, Persimmon West Yorkshire said: “We are excited to submit these plans and look forward to working with Wakefield Council, residents and local stakeholders to deliver much needed, quality new homes.

“The proposed development would provide a wide range of high-quality, energy efficient homes for local homebuyers and families.”

Related topics:ProposalsWakefield
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice