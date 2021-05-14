Plush Georgian home for sale near Wakefield

The aproach to the Ossett house

The unusual Georgian home has great charm and no dearth of modern comforts, with large, well established gardens.

It could easily be adapted to a much bigger home for a larger or extended family, or could accommodate a number of different types of business.

Its current owners have run a beauty salon business within part of the property, but the house has retained its period features throughout.

The open plan, modern kitchen

Reception rooms are set over two levels. An impressive entrance hallway opens through to the front Georgian rooms, that are currently used for the beauty salon.

The family home has a downstairs bedroom with a large shower room and w.c., while the first floor has three spacious bedrooms off the main landing.

Wooden floors feature in the hallway and elsewhere, while the modern dining kitchen has a fireplace and central island and is part of an open plan living area with patio doors that lead outside.

A bar area and snug is another addition to the property.

The light and spacious lounge

The main sitting room with a feature window has a large focal fireplace. Six rooms are occupied by the beauty salon but could easily become bedrooms or living rooms.

There is a big double garage with potential to extend, and plenty of parking space.

Offers around £850,000 are invited for Sowood House, Ossett, by Willam H Brown Estate Agents, Wakefield.

A rear view of the property

Comfortable bar style and seating area