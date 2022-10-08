Pontefract has won a gold award in the prestigious competition Yorkshire in Bloom.

Volunteers, with help from Wakefield Council staff, created some amazing floral displays, repaired street furniture and made other improvements to the public space in the historic market town centre.

The win came in the Large Town category.

The council, along with park rangers, worked alongside the community to ensure the town and its parks were prepared for judging, which took place in July.

L to R Cllr Darren Byford, Claire Askham and Dr Colin White from Pontefract in Bloom

Judges from Yorkshire in Bloom assessed the town centre, Pontefract Park and Friarwood Valley Gardens during their visit and praised the Friends groups and volunteers for their “enthusiasm and dedication, a credit to Pontefract” and said, “what came through was the collective partnerships all working together for the pride they have in their town”.

Coun Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Property, said: “Congratulations to everyone who contributed their time or resources to making this happen – they look truly amazing!

“We are delighted to have provided our support to this remarkable community effort and I hope it encourages more people to make the trip to this lovely town, to see the displays.”

For this year’s entry, Pontefract in Bloom bought additional planters with grants from Wakefield Council’s Neighbourhood Improvement Fund and Pontefract Councillors agreed to pay for two Platinum Jubilee planters, from the Local Capital Fund. The rest of the funding came from businesses and individual sponsorship.

Colin White, Chair of Pontefract in Bloom, said: “Pontefract in Bloom is really pleased with this achievement. It’s all down to the hard work and commitment of community volunteers, supported by Wakefield Council and their park rangers. Thanks also to all the businesses and individuals who sponsored Pontefract in Bloom”.

