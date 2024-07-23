These are some of the cheapest streets in Wakefield.These are some of the cheapest streets in Wakefield.
Properties in West Yorkshire: The 12 cheapest streets across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 19:00 BST
Here are the 12 cheapest streets to live on throughout the district.

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF postcodes.

Here are the 12 cheapest streets per WF postcode.

The house on this street sold for an average of £52,000, with three houses sold over the past five years.

1. Market Street

The house on this street sold for an average of £52,000, with three houses sold over the past five years.Photo: Google Maps

The average house sold for £64,000, with three houses sold over the past five years.

2. Queen Street

The average house sold for £64,000, with three houses sold over the past five years.Photo: Google Maps

The average house sells for £90,166, with three properties sold over the past five years.

3. Oakley Street

The average house sells for £90,166, with three properties sold over the past five years.Photo: Google Maps

The average house sells for £71,892, with 26 houses sold over the last five years.

4. Sandal Hall Mews

The average house sells for £71,892, with 26 houses sold over the last five years.Photo: Google Maps

