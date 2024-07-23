Properties in West Yorkshire: The 12 cheapest streets across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF postcodes.
Here are the 12 cheapest streets per WF postcode.
1. Market Street
The house on this street sold for an average of £52,000, with three houses sold over the past five years.Photo: Google Maps
2. Queen Street
The average house sold for £64,000, with three houses sold over the past five years.Photo: Google Maps
3. Oakley Street
The average house sells for £90,166, with three properties sold over the past five years.Photo: Google Maps
4. Sandal Hall Mews
The average house sells for £71,892, with 26 houses sold over the last five years.Photo: Google Maps
