Properties in West Yorkshire: The 12 most expensive streets across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 21st Jul 2024, 19:00 GMT
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 13:45 GMT
Here are the 12 most expensive streets throughout the district.

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF postcodes.

Here are the 12 most expensive streets per WF postcode.

Houses sold for an average of £653,900 over the past five years.

1. White Hall Grange

Houses sold for an average of £653,900 over the past five years. Photo: Google Maps

Houses sold for an average of £516,000 , with 11 houses sold over the past five years.

2. Heath

Houses sold for an average of £516,000 , with 11 houses sold over the past five years. Photo: Google Maps

Houses sold for an average of £774,375 , with four houses sold over the past five years.

3. Hill Top Road

Houses sold for an average of £774,375 , with four houses sold over the past five years. Photo: Google Maps

Houses sold for an average of £669,333 , with three houses sold over the past five years.

4. Aberford Road

Houses sold for an average of £669,333 , with three houses sold over the past five years. Photo: Google Maps

