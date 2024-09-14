Properties in West Yorkshire: The 12 most expensive streets across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the WF postcodes.
Here are the 12 most expensive streets per WF postcode.
1. White Hall Grange
Houses sold for an average of £653,900 over the past five years. Photo: Google Maps
2. Heath
Houses sold for an average of £516,000 , with 11 houses sold over the past five years. Photo: Google Maps
3. Hill Top Road
Houses sold for an average of £774,375 , with four houses sold over the past five years. Photo: Google Maps
4. Aberford Road
Houses sold for an average of £669,333 , with three houses sold over the past five years. Photo: Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.