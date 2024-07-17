Property in West Yorkshire: Inside one of Ackworth's most expensive and elegant homes, currently for sale

This luxury property, on Long Lane, epitomizes luxury living within a spacious and serene outdoor setting.

Surrounded by bespoke and exclusive homes, this residence stands out with its exceptional craftsmanship, having been meticulously designed and built by a local carpenter.

The property boasts several entrance points, including an impressive main entrance hall featuring a staircase and an elegant landing.

The ground floor offers a variety of living spaces, including a conservatory, a comfortable lounge, and a formal dining room, all seamlessly connected by a central brick-built fireplace that adds a touch of rustic charm.

For daily convenience, there is a well-appointed downstairs WC, a cozy family breakfast room, and a practical utility room.

Upstairs, the property offers four generously sized bedrooms, two of which feature en suite bathrooms for added luxury and privacy.

A well-designed main bathroom serves the other bedrooms, and additional storage is provided by a spacious cupboard on the landing.

Externally, the property is enveloped by lush grounds screened by large trees, offering both beauty and privacy.

A tranquil pond enhances the outdoor ambiance, while a large garage with an annex adds versatility to the home.

The private driveway and gated entrance further elevate the exclusivity and security of the residence.

This incredible home, on Long Lane, is currently available for £950,000 on Rightmove.

To find out more, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Logic Real Estate, on 01977 802606.

