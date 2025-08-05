Quirky, luxurious and modern home looks over River Went landscape

With five bedrooms, it's a larger style home set across three floors, with the bonus of a self-contained one-bedroom annexe.

Both modern and quirky, the versatile interior of Riverside Lodge is designed to maximise the panoramic views.

A winding driveway leads to the entrance, with a front porch opening to a spacious hallway, bedrooms, and an open staircase to first floor reception rooms.

Overlooking the garden at ground level is a luxury main bedroom suite, with a dressing room, and a marble-tiled, contemporary shower room.

Both the en suite and adjacent main bathroom are newly updated, the latter with a double shower unit.

A utility room with cloakroom and laundry area opens to the garage with electric roller door, that houses a new boiler, and has a work pit, plus storage.

One single bedroom is currently used as a home office. All others are doubles.

From the spacious first floor gallery landing is a dual-aspect sitting room, and two more reception rooms.

Patio doors open to an elevated balcony patio, also accessed from a next-door snug.

There’s a log burner within the chimney breast, beneath an oak mantel.

The bright and roomy lounge is front of house, and has built-in alcove storage, while an ultra-modern, dual-aspect kitchen with great views has cream units with black worktops and high-gloss floor tiles.

Quality appliances include a Bosch induction hob with extractor hood, and a double wall-mounted oven. A door to the balcony makes it great for entertaining, and a w.c. with vanity units has Victorian-tile-effect flooring.

There's a spiral staircase from the balcony to the lawned garden with its gorgeous rural backdrop.

Italian porcelain paving spans the width of the house.

Within the lower-ground floor is a pristine studio annexe with patio doors to the garden.

It features a modern kitchen with breakfast bar and seating area, and a double bedroom with a contemporary marble wet room.

Riverside Lodge, Water Lane, Kirk Smeaton, is priced at £900,000, with Enfields Luxe, Pontefract, tel. 01977 802477.

1 . Riverside Lodge, Water Lane, Kirk Smeaton A front view of the Kirk Smeaton property for sale. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

2 . Riverside Lodge, Water Lane, Kirk Smeaton The bright and modern dining kitchen. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

3 . Riverside Lodge, Water Lane, Kirk Smeaton A spacious, triple aspect reception room. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales

4 . Riverside Lodge, Water Lane, Kirk Smeaton This first floor sitting room has doors out to an elevated balcony patio. Photo: Enfields Luxe, Pontefract Photo Sales