Reader pictures: 12 incredible photos of the beautiful autumnal scenery in and around Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.
Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?
Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.
1. Nostell Priory
Sue Billcliffe shared this great photo of the Halloween decorations at Nostell Priory. Photo: Sue Billcliffe
2. Thornes Park
The gorgeous autumnal colours at Thornes Park, taken by Pam Peach. Photo: Pam Peach
3. Stanley Ferry
A lovely sunny morning at Stanley Ferry, captured by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner
4. St James Church
Sue Billcliffe shared this stuning photo of the gardens surrounding St James Church, in Ryhill, covered in fallen leaves. Photo: Sue Billcliffe