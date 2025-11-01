Reader pictures: 12 incredible photos of the beautiful autumnal scenery in and around Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

1 . Nostell Priory Sue Billcliffe shared this great photo of the Halloween decorations at Nostell Priory. Photo: Sue Billcliffe Photo Sales

2 . Thornes Park The gorgeous autumnal colours at Thornes Park, taken by Pam Peach. Photo: Pam Peach Photo Sales

3 . Stanley Ferry A lovely sunny morning at Stanley Ferry, captured by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner Photo Sales

4 . St James Church Sue Billcliffe shared this stuning photo of the gardens surrounding St James Church, in Ryhill, covered in fallen leaves. Photo: Sue Billcliffe Photo Sales