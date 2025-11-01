Readers have shared their incredible autumnal photos, taken across the district.placeholder image
Reader pictures: 12 incredible photos of the beautiful autumnal scenery in and around Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 1st Nov 2025, 09:00 GMT
Express readers have shared some of the stunning photos they have taken that capture the beauty of autumn within Wakefield.

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Sue Billcliffe shared this great photo of the Halloween decorations at Nostell Priory.

1. Nostell Priory

Sue Billcliffe shared this great photo of the Halloween decorations at Nostell Priory. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

The gorgeous autumnal colours at Thornes Park, taken by Pam Peach.

2. Thornes Park

The gorgeous autumnal colours at Thornes Park, taken by Pam Peach. Photo: Pam Peach

A lovely sunny morning at Stanley Ferry, captured by Steve Turner.

3. Stanley Ferry

A lovely sunny morning at Stanley Ferry, captured by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

Sue Billcliffe shared this stuning photo of the gardens surrounding St James Church, in Ryhill, covered in fallen leaves.

4. St James Church

Sue Billcliffe shared this stuning photo of the gardens surrounding St James Church, in Ryhill, covered in fallen leaves. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

