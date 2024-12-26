These incredible photos were all snapped by readers.These incredible photos were all snapped by readers.
Reader pictures: 12 incredible photos of the stunning winter scenery in and around Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 26th Dec 2024, 09:00 GMT
Readers have shared some of their best photos of the stunning scenery across the district.

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Here are 12 photos of the incredible winter scenery across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

The stunning Christmas lights in Wakefield, taken by Sue Billcliffe.

1. Shoot for the stars

The stunning Christmas lights in Wakefield, taken by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Steve Riley shared this gorgeous photo of the marvellous sunrise over Pontefract .

2. A Pontefract sunrise

Steve Riley shared this gorgeous photo of the marvellous sunrise over Pontefract . Photo: Steve Riley

Wakefield's illuminating Christmas decorations, taken by Sue Billcliffe.

3. Incredible illuminations

Wakefield's illuminating Christmas decorations, taken by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Steve Turner shared this amazing photo of a gorgeous full rainbow showing at Wintersett Reservoir.

4. Reservoir rainbow

Steve Turner shared this amazing photo of a gorgeous full rainbow showing at Wintersett Reservoir. Photo: Steve Turner

