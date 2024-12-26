Reader pictures: 12 incredible photos of the stunning winter scenery in and around Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.
Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?
Email your favourite photos to [email protected]
Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.
Here are 12 photos of the incredible winter scenery across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.