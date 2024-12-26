Reader pictures: 12 incredible photos of the stunning winter scenery in and around Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Here are 12 photos of the incredible winter scenery across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

1 . Shoot for the stars The stunning Christmas lights in Wakefield, taken by Sue Billcliffe.

2 . A Pontefract sunrise Steve Riley shared this gorgeous photo of the marvellous sunrise over Pontefract .

3 . Incredible illuminations Wakefield's illuminating Christmas decorations, taken by Sue Billcliffe.

4 . Reservoir rainbow Steve Turner shared this amazing photo of a gorgeous full rainbow showing at Wintersett Reservoir.