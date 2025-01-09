These great photos were all taken by readers across the district.These great photos were all taken by readers across the district.
Reader pictures: 14 incredible photos of the stunning snowy scenery in and around Wakefield

By Kara McKune
Published 9th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Readers have shared some of their best photos of the stunning snowy scenery across the district.

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Here are 14 fabulous photos of the winter scenery across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

The stunning snowy landscape in Wintersett, taken by Sue Billcliffe.

1. Wintersett

The stunning snowy landscape in Wintersett, taken by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Sunrise on the ice, taken in Ryhill by Steve Turner.

2. Icy sunrise

Sunrise on the ice, taken in Ryhill by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner

Sue Billcliffe shared this gorgeous photo of the snowdrops at Nostell Priory.

3. Nostell Priory

Sue Billcliffe shared this gorgeous photo of the snowdrops at Nostell Priory. Photo: Sue Billcliffe

Pam Peach shared this great photo of a snowy day in Wakefield.

4. Snow day

Pam Peach shared this great photo of a snowy day in Wakefield. Photo: Pam Peach

