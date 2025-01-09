Reader pictures: 14 incredible photos of the stunning snowy scenery in and around Wakefield

Wakefield is filled with beauty, and that has been captured by many talented photographers across the district.

Have you taken a great photo while out and about in the Wakefield area that you would like to share?

Email your favourite photos to [email protected]

Please include your full name and a brief description of the image.

Here are 14 fabulous photos of the winter scenery across the district, taken by Wakefield Express readers.

1 . Wintersett The stunning snowy landscape in Wintersett, taken by Sue Billcliffe. Photo: Sue Billcliffe Photo Sales

2 . Icy sunrise Sunrise on the ice, taken in Ryhill by Steve Turner. Photo: Steve Turner Photo Sales

3 . Nostell Priory Sue Billcliffe shared this gorgeous photo of the snowdrops at Nostell Priory. Photo: Sue Billcliffe Photo Sales

4 . Snow day Pam Peach shared this great photo of a snowy day in Wakefield. Photo: Pam Peach Photo Sales