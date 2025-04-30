Redrow honours key workers and armed forces in Wakefield with exclusive offers
The schemes will see Redrow give up to £15,000 towards house hunters dream homes.
Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire said: “It’s our way of saying thank you for their dedication and service. The exclusive deposit contributions will help make homeownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a new build that better fits their lives.”
The discounts are available at all Redrow developments across Yorkshire including The Glade at Woodland Vale located in Tingley.
Accessed via Sandringham Drive, off Haigh Moor Road, Woodland Vale is being built across four parcels of land totalling 64 acres and surrounding the scenic Haigh Wood.
The development will eventually consist of 300 homes, all from Redrow’s sought after Heritage Collection, which are influenced by Arts and Crafts architecture and designed to blend well with the locality.
Steve added: “The Glade at Woodland Vale offers something for everyone, which is one of the reasons it’s been so popular. The location is perfect and we are creating swathes of green open space within the development, including meadows with wildflower and grassland areas, pollinator friendly planting, a community orchard and play areas.
“New and existing footpaths will connect homes to Haig Woods and surrounding residential areas, offering residents the perfect opportunity to explore and enjoy the outdoors.”
To find out more about the key worker scheme, visit www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/key-worker-deposit-contribution. To find out more about the armed forces scheme click here www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/armed-forces-deposit-contribution.
For further information on The Glade at Woodland Vale visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-glade-at-woodland-vale-162807 or call the sales team on 01924 961116.