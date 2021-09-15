See how this stunning home for sale near Wakefield blends period charm with modern comforts

Within a conservation area, the house has a gated courtyard and established gardens.

The reception hall has original mosaic flooring and a staircase with iron balustrade, while the original lounge fireplace now houses a contemporary, remote controlled natural gas fire, with a black granite hearth and surround.

There are sash bay windows and decorative cornicing, with deep skirting boards. Charmingly, the original bell system still works.

The dining room has a cast iron fireplace, and bay window, while warming the sitting room is a Bassington Eco Multi-Fuel wood burning stove within a reclaimed brick fireplace with oak mantle.

There’s also a games room, a ground floor W.C., utility room, and three cellar rooms with stone flooring.

Units line the spacious dining kitchen that has Parquet style flooring and integrated appliances, with French doors out to garden and terrace.

On the first floor is a galleried landing, the master bedroom with en suite, and a Jack and Jill suite serving two of five further bedrooms. A luxurious family bathroom with a new Burlington Arcade white suite has a double ended bath and a walk in shower cubicle, and there’s a study.

A terrace has steps down to the lawned, enclosed garden with bushes and trees. There’s a detached garage, and plenty of parking.

This property on Station Road, Ossett, has a £950,000 price tag. For more information, call Hodsons on 01924 200 544.

