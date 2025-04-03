See inside this all-round fabulous property with stunning views

The Grade II listing building has spectacular views across Yorkshire countryside and despite its rural location, is within easy reach of good schools, many amenities and commuter links.
The Mill tower is Grade ll-listed and was built around 1800.
In its working days it would have provided milling for the villages of Norton and Campsall, and the surrounding areas.
The attached house is classed 'of no material significance' and was built in the 20th Century.
There is mains gas, electricity and water supplied, but with a septic tank for waste water.
The Mill sits within large gardens and has plenty of off street parking space, with a detached double and a separate single garage.
Its delightful and quirky living accommodation offers abundant living space that is highly versatile in terms of use.
This property in Windmill Lane, Norton, has an asking price of £750,000, with Martin and Co, Doncaster.
