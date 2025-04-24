See inside this bespoke, luxury home in private setting, up for £1.25m

Oak Lea is a bespoke home, privately situated in a leafy village that's just a short drive from the city centre.

Electric gates open to a driveway leading to extensive parking space, and a double garage with power and light.

This luxurious property has irs own cinema room, gym, sauna and heated indoor swimming pool, all enveloped within immaculate gardens.

​A broad entrance hall w​ith grand stairway ​leads to rooms including a lounge with built-in media wall ​and Bose speaker system​, and two floor-to-ceiling windows​ with remote controlled​ blinds. ​From there, a sitting room ​with log-burning stov​e has south facing windows​ and French doors​ out to the garden.

Adjoining is a cosy cinema room, ​then the formal dining room, ​with space for a larger-style suite.

​In the kitchen are high-end Gaggenau and Küppersbusch appliances including a trio of separate ovens​, plus a separate built-in steamer oven, a built-in microwave and a built-in television, two induction hob stations (one with teppanyaki plate), a huge bespoke-built fridge, ​and much more.

​Granite, double depth worktops​ are by Grand Designs, while ​the kitchen also offers two separate sink stations and two dishwashers. ​A separate utility room​ offers additional s​pace. ​Within the leisure complex ​is a commercial quality gym​, a Nordic sauna and shower, with changing rooms and ​w.c., and the indoor heated swimming pool​, that is currently being upgraded​. Development potential ​The pool area ​has scope to become a large annexe if ​so desired​.

​A large landing leads to the main en suite bedroom, three more charming bedrooms, one en suite, and an office with bespoke furniture and mood lighting.

The house bathroom, with underfloor heating and mood lighting, has a wet room style power shower, while the master bedroom has twin walk-in wardrobes and an en suite with both bath and shower.

​Two further en suite bedrooms are above.

Lawned gardens wrap around the front and sides of the house, with filled borders, and large conifers providing shade.

​Doors open​ to the large patio from the sitting room, swimming pool and gym, ​in an area designed for entertaining, with outdoor speakers​. ​A workshop​ with power, lig​hting, sinks, and cooker hoods ​sits alongside a gardener's hut with amenities.

The property has a three-phase electric system, offering faster charging should you choose to install an EV chargepoint.

​It did carry planning permission for ​a separate dwelling​ but this has now expired​.

O​ffers over £1,250,000 are invited for Oak Lea, Cliff Road, Crigglestone, Wakefield​, by Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292​.

