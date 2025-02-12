The quaint and deceptively spacious period property, viewed from the garden.placeholder image
See inside this character home, beautifully adapted for modern day living

By Sally Burton
Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:10 BST
This 18th-Century Grade II-listed home, attached to the prestigious Netherton Hall, with a wealth of period features, has both character and modern comforts.

Steeped in history, this quaint property dates back to the 18th century, and has a surprising amount of family space.

An elegant entrance hall has built-in storage, and leads to a traditional kitchen with space for a large dining table.

Beyond the kitchen is a stunning living room, with natural light from double aspect windows, then there’s a bright and airy sunroom, offering far reaching views over the garden and valley beyond.

The first floor is split into two wings, each accessed via separate staircases—one from the living room and the other from the entrance hall.

A large master bedroom, with natural light from sash windows on both sides, is adjacent to the house bathroom, and this side of the property also hosts a second double bedroom, complete with built-in wardrobes, and a single bedroom, ideal as a nursery or home office.

On the opposite side of the home, the second staircase leads to two additional bedrooms, one with an en-suite shower room.

With five bedrooms in total, there is ample space for growing families.

The South Wing is private, with a driveway to the front of the property that has parking for one large vehicle. There is further parking for several vehicles to the rear.

A vibrant green lawn stretches beyond the property with a decked seating area to the far side, while a cottage garden lies to the front of the house.

An outbuilding is split into two distinct areas that are ideal as a workshop and for storage.

South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £695,000, with EweMove Wakefield.

This property can be viewed in full at www.rightmove.co.uk

The light and airy interior of the period home.

1. South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire

The light and airy interior of the period home. Photo: EweMove Wakefield

A spacious dining area.

2. South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire

A spacious dining area. Photo: EweMove Wakefield

Flexible space, used here as a music room.

3. South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire

Flexible space, used here as a music room. Photo: EweMove Wakefield

The kitchen has a full range of fitted units.

4. South Wing, Netherton Hall, Netherton Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire

The kitchen has a full range of fitted units. Photo: EweMove Wakefield

