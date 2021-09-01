See inside this extended home with a cinema room, for sale near Wakefield
This detached home offers great family space and has gardens with open views.
Its interior includes two reception rooms, a stunning open plan kitchen with dining room, a cinema room, and four double bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms.
Situated on a corner plot with a landscaped private garden to the rear, it has stunning rural views.
Attractive stable-style wooden doors are a feature throughout.
A light and spacious lounge with beamed ceiling and patio doors has a multi fuel stove housed within a rustic brick fireplace with wooden lintel.
There’s abundant space within the house, from the kitchen and breakfast room with added utility, to the family room, dining room and cinema room.
A first floor galleried landing leads to all bedrooms and to the modern house bathroom.
The property has off-street parking and a single integral garage.
Its rear garden has Indian stone paving, artificial grass and timber decked seating.
Within the village of Midgley, this home is a short three minutes drive to the M1.
16 The Old Woodyard, Stocksmoor Road, WF4 4JF, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £595,000. Call 01924 291294 for details.