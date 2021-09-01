See inside this extended home with a cinema room, for sale near Wakefield

View of 16 The Old Woodyard, Stocksmoor Road, WF4 4JF

Its interior includes two reception rooms, a stunning open plan kitchen with dining room, a cinema room, and four double bedrooms, two with en suite shower rooms.

Situated on a corner plot with a landscaped private garden to the rear, it has stunning rural views.

Attractive stable-style wooden doors are a feature throughout.

A light and spacious lounge with beamed ceiling and patio doors has a multi fuel stove housed within a rustic brick fireplace with wooden lintel.

There’s abundant space within the house, from the kitchen and breakfast room with added utility, to the family room, dining room and cinema room.

A first floor galleried landing leads to all bedrooms and to the modern house bathroom.

The property has off-street parking and a single integral garage.

Stylish, open plan living, maximising family space

Its rear garden has Indian stone paving, artificial grass and timber decked seating.

Within the village of Midgley, this home is a short three minutes drive to the M1.

16 The Old Woodyard, Stocksmoor Road, WF4 4JF, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £595,000. Call 01924 291294 for details.

Country views from this area of relaxation adjoining the kitchen