See inside this extended village bungalow with amazing views

Extended over recent years, this home has flexible living space with open plan features, and is double glazed, with an air source heat pump providing heating.

An entrance porch with double doors takes you through to a hallway with Karndean flooring, then to the living room with its stone fireplace and exceptional views.

A formal dining room with wall panelling also has a stunning outlook.

In the breakfast kitchen are hand-painted, oak units, with marble-effect worktops and a breakfast bar. a free-standing oven and integrated dishwasher, with an adjacent utility, and cloakroom with w.c..

An impressive family room with roof lights forms part of the extension, with two sets of bi-folding doors, and is great for entertaining.

Three bedrooms are all doubles, with one having built-in wardrobes. A modern family bathroom has both bath and a separate shower.

A driveway with automated gates has plenty of parking, and leads to the integral double garage with automated door.

To the front of the bungalow is a large lawned garden with glorious views, hedged with laurel and with a stunning weeping willow tree. There is more garden to the side.

An Indian stone paved patio provides private seating to the rear, with steps to raised decking from where you can enjoy the landscape. There’s also a power source for the outdoor hot tub.

Situated south of Wakefield, within the sought after village of Crigglestone, the property is close to amenities, and has easy access to the motorway network.

This home in Blacker Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, is priced at £699,950, with Holroyd Miller, Wakefield, tel. 01924 299494.

More property:

1 . Blacker Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire This living room with a feature stone fireplace has outdoor access. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Blacker Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire A modern kitchen with breakfast bar has pained oak units with marble-effect worktops. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Blacker Lane, Crigglestone, Wakefield, West Yorkshire The open plan living arrangement that is part of the extension. Photo: Holroyd Miller, Wakefield Photo Sales