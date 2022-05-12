An entrance hall with reclaimed beams and solid wood flooring gives a warm welcome to the red brick property with latched doors, built on the site of a former farmhouse.

​The kitchen continues a rustic theme with a Yorkshire stone floor, a beamed ceiling and an inglenook fireplace with inset Everhot stove.​

Cabinets are of solid wood with granite worktops, with some integrated appliances, and ample floor room for table and chairs.

A utility room and w.c. are further ground floor facilities, the former fitted with units that have stone worktops, with a door to the double garage.

From the kitchen is the orangery, with views over the south-facing garden to fields and woodland. French doors open to a stone patio, ideal for entertaining.

A main, spacious living room with wood flooring​ has exposed timbers and a solid fuel stove set within a brick feature wall. There’s an option for a home office or alternative in space that links this room to the orangery.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe, and views out over the garden.

There are two further double bedrooms then a fourth on a mezzanine level, that could equally serve as a home office, and a​ traditional​ house bathroom ​includes​ wood panelling, ​a ​bath with overhead shower, ​and ​corner shelving​.​

An attic with window and views adds a further facility​.

​Wildlife inhabits and visits the garden, including a wide variety of birds.​

W​oodview, Stoney Lane, Chapelthorpe, is for sale priced £800,000 with Rutley Clarke estate agents, Ossett. Call ​01924 729292

