An entrance hall with reclaimed beams and solid wood flooring gives a warm welcome to the red brick property with latched doors, built on the site of a former farmhouse.
The kitchen continues a rustic theme with a Yorkshire stone floor, a beamed ceiling and an inglenook fireplace with inset Everhot stove.
Cabinets are of solid wood with granite worktops, with some integrated appliances, and ample floor room for table and chairs.
A utility room and w.c. are further ground floor facilities, the former fitted with units that have stone worktops, with a door to the double garage.
From the kitchen is the orangery, with views over the south-facing garden to fields and woodland. French doors open to a stone patio, ideal for entertaining.
A main, spacious living room with wood flooring has exposed timbers and a solid fuel stove set within a brick feature wall. There’s an option for a home office or alternative in space that links this room to the orangery.
The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe, and views out over the garden.
There are two further double bedrooms then a fourth on a mezzanine level, that could equally serve as a home office, and a traditional house bathroom includes wood panelling, a bath with overhead shower, and corner shelving.
An attic with window and views adds a further facility.
Wildlife inhabits and visits the garden, including a wide variety of birds.
Woodview, Stoney Lane, Chapelthorpe, is for sale priced £800,000 with Rutley Clarke estate agents, Ossett. Call 01924 729292