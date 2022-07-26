See inside this historic Wakefield home that's up for sale

Built in 1654, this four-bedroom, four bathroom home has been thoughtfully extended and updated, to include a raft of modern comforts and landscaped gardens.

These range from under floor heating, to remote control windows. All electrics in the property come under an app called Control4 Home Automation.

A solid oak staircase rises from the reception hall, with its beams, parquet flooring, window seats and cast iron multi fuel burner set in the chimney breast, with Yorkshire stone hearth.

From there is an extended kitchen with breakfast room, with high gloss units, multiple appliances, and a large central island with breakfast bar. This flows through to open plan sitting and dining areas that have bi-fold doors to a side garden.

One of two ground floor bedrooms has original beams and window seats with an en suite shower room.

From the utility room are oak doors to a shower room.

A first floor beamed landing leads to a luxurious house bathroom with roll top bath and shower cubicle. One bedroom with an open cast iron fireplace has built in wardrobes and a plush en suite. A further beamed bedroom has loft access.

There are lawned gardens with established borders, and patio seating. A porcelain tiled tiered terrace has a water feature, stone hearth and a waterfall, and trees include a weeping willow, plum and apple.

A stunning, multi-purpose studio has sliding patio doors.

This home, with garage and off road parking, in Barnsley Road, Sandal, is priced at £950,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01924 291294 for full details.

