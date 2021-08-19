See inside this luxurious period home for sale near Wakefield

This luxurious home has a bright and welcoming breakfasting kitchen, with a central island and flow-through family area.

With glossy cream units and granite worktops are display units, and a Range oven.

A large and light living room with oak effect flooring has a log burner on a stone hearth, with an oak surround.

There is a separate dining room, and a garden room features exposed brickwork, with a log burner for chilly evenings. French doors open to a side garden.

The master bedroom on the first floor has fitted wardrobes, and an en suite shower room.

All three rear bedrooms have lovely views, with one more bedroom to the front aspect.

A house bathroom boasts a corner Jacuzzi bath and a shower cubicle.

Automated gates allow entry to the house, with a driveway and turning circle.

The mainly lawned and south-facing gardens include patio and decked areas, and have open views.

The Woodlands, Moorhouse Lane, Haigh, is for sale with Holroyd Miller, priced £895,000. For more details, call 01924 465671.

1. Al fresco dining A patio area in the gardens

2. The stunning breakfasting kitchen A central island provides room for seating in the modern kitchen

3. Lounge with patio doors A spacious lounge with its large feature fireplace injecting character

4. Formal dining room A bright and airy dining room with bay window