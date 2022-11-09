See inside this luxurious Sandal home on the market for £1.25m

The living and dining kitchen, that is a full 12 metres in length, has contemporary style units with integrated appliances, that opens through to additional dining and family areas, the latter being a great indoor to outdoor space, with bi-fold doors to the garden.

Full height windows are a feature of the light and spacious main living room, and the large hallway plays host to a return staircase, and a guest cloakroom.

There's a versatile room that is perfect as a home office, with views of the garden, a sizeable utility room and an integral garage.

Four impressive bedrooms include a palatial principal room with a fitted out dressing room, and a luxurious en suite facility.

From another double bedroom with en suite are bi-fold doors to a balcony, with views that stretch towards Emley Moor Mast and Pugneys Country Park, and a third bedroom also has en suite facilities.

The fourth bedroom, with a dressing room and en suite spreads across most of the top floor.

There is under floor heating at ground level, and contemporary radiators to the floors above, powered by a modern twin boiler gas fired central heating system. Sealed unit double glazed windows are fitted throughout.

A lawned garden lies to the front of the house, with the driveway providing parking space.

Within the rear garden, that has a lawn and an ornamental pond feature, are decked and paved seating areas, ideal for entertaining.

York House, 183 Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield is for sale priced £1,250,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent.

Call 01924 291294 for further details.

1. York House, 183 Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield A spacious entrance hallway with return staircase. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

2. York House, 183 Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield The super-stylish breakfast kitchen Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

3. York House, 183 Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield The main living room has floor to ceiling windows looking over the garden. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

4. York House, 183 Manygates Lane, Sandal, Wakefield A garden designed for entertaining, with decked and paved patios, and pergola. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales