See inside this semi with a new kitchen, for sale near Castleford

With an enclosed rear garden and driveway parking, the newly redecorated property has an impressive entrance hallway with period arches, with a useful inner porch.

Within the spacious kitchen are fitted units, quartz work tops and a central island unit with breakfast bar, with a range of appliances. These include a professional delux rangemaster cooker with ranger master extractor. There’s also an integrated fridge freezer and dishwasher, along with pantry storage and bar. The flooring is worth a mention too, with Italian Botticino Porcelain natural tiles.

The family room is adaptable space with a door out to the garden, and the house has four dry cellar rooms with power, one with access to outside.

A large bay window brings plenty of light in to the living room that has an open fire within a lovely marble fireplace. The dining room also has a bay window, and a chimney breast feature.

Three bedrooms are on the first floor, along with a period style bathroom that includes a free-standing Victorian style bath with mixer tap and hand held shower. There’s a Victorian style toilet with pull chain, and a matching wash basin, then a large walk-in shower, with bar thermostatic mixer.

The master bedroom with bay window has a feature wall with exposed brickwork, while a second bedroom contains fitted wardrobes. A third single bedroom could easily be used as an office. On the second floor is the fourth bedroom, with fitted wardrobes.

Gardens include a patio area to the rear of the house.

This home on Church Lane, Normanton, is for sale priced £395,500, with Martin and Co - Wakefield. Call 01924 201457 for more details.

