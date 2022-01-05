See inside this spacious bungalow with a fabulous garden, for sale in Wakefield

The stunning property and grounds for sale in Hall Green, Wakefield

With its plot extending to 0.75 acres, the property has extensive lawned gardens with a large, stone-paved patio, an ornamental pond, and many trees and shrubs.

The farmhouse-style bungalow includes a reception hall with a turned staircase.

A main living room is at the rear of the property, with an Inglenook style fireplace, together with an archway through to the adjoining office.

Beyond the office there is a spacious orangery that takes full advantage of the southerly aspect.

Bespoke wooden units and granite worktops are fitted within the attractive dining kitchen.

There is also a ground floor master bedroom suite and two further bedrooms, with a family bathroom.

A mezzanine style bedroom is on the first floor, where there is access to a large attic.

Its rustic style adds warmth to the spacious fitted kitchen within the property

The property’s driveway is shared with four other properties, and diverts to a gated private drive leading to an attached double garage.

Local shops and recreational facilities are within close proximity, with Wakefield’s centre easily accessible.

This home on Stoney Lane, Hall Green, Wakefield WF4 3JP is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent priced £875,000.

Call 01924 291 294 for more information.

This beamed sitting room is both cosry and spacious, with doors leading out to the impressive grounds